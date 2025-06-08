Mirzapur’s Shweta Tripathi teases Season 4 and film, returns to theatre as producer

“There is a film and there is a Season 4 of Mirzapur,” Tripathi confirmed. “Bahut zor-shor se kaam ho raha hai. I cannot wait to be back on that set. It’s one of my favourite places to work.”

Teasing fans for another birthday announcement, she added, “Last year, Season 3 dropped around my birthday in July. Fingers crossed, this year we’ll share some more good news.”

Although Prime Video has not yet issued an official renewal for Season 4, the streamer announced Mirzapur: The Film in October 2024. With the show’s trademark mix of power struggles, moral ambiguity, and razor-sharp dialogue, audiences can expect both the next season and the film to ramp up the stakes for their favourite characters.