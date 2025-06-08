Mirzapur’s Shweta Tripathi teases Season 4 and film, returns to theatre as producer

Just one day before her birthday on July 6, Shweta Tripathi celebrated the premiere of Mirzapur Season 3 on Prime Video. In an interview, the actor, who brings Gajagamini “Golu” Gupta to life in the hit crime drama, revealed that not only is work already in full swing on a fourth season, but a feature-length Mirzapur film is also in development.
“There is a film and there is a Season 4 of Mirzapur,” Tripathi confirmed. “Bahut zor-shor se kaam ho raha hai. I cannot wait to be back on that set. It’s one of my favourite places to work.”
Teasing fans for another birthday announcement, she added, “Last year, Season 3 dropped around my birthday in July. Fingers crossed, this year we’ll share some more good news.”
Although Prime Video has not yet issued an official renewal for Season 4, the streamer announced Mirzapur: The Film in October 2024. With the show’s trademark mix of power struggles, moral ambiguity, and razor-sharp dialogue, audiences can expect both the next season and the film to ramp up the stakes for their favourite characters.
While her Mirzapur commitments press on, Tripathi has also made a surprising return to theatre, this time as a producer. After fifteen years away from the boards, she is backing Cock, an acclaimed play directed by Manish Gandhi, under her newly launched production banner AllMyTea.
Staged in New Delhi on June 6 to coincide with Pride Month, the play explores identity, sexuality, and love through the story of a man torn between his long-term male partner and a burgeoning attraction to a woman.
“Growing up, I lived and breathed theatre,” Tripathi explains. “When I saw Cock, I knew I wanted to bring it back home. Theatre felt like the perfect medium to address these themes honestly and intimately.”
The production, featuring Rytasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta, and Harssh Singh, has already earned praise for its sensitive portrayal of queer relationships.
Following in the footsteps of friends Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, whose debut production Girls Will Be Girls won the Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award in January 2025, Tripathi is gearing up to produce both films and web series.
“The buzz around starting your own production is real,” she laughs. “My husband jokes we barely see each other now. I’m out early and in late. I’ve had to relearn how to meditate, squeeze in workouts, and stay sane.”
Yet she remains undeterred: “Richa told me, ‘Just decide to do it, then figure it out.’ And it really is that simple, even if it’s not easy.”
As Tripathi balances roles in Mirzapur, invests in meaningful theatre, and builds her producing career, audiences have plenty to look forward to, both on screen and on stage.
With Season 4 and Mirzapur: The Film on the horizon and her inaugural productions underway, Shweta Tripathi is proving that her talents know no bounds.