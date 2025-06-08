Saanand Verma on Amitabh Bachchan’s hot and cold behaviour towards him

Veteran character actor Saanand Verma—best known for his comic turn in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and roles in films like Mardaani, Chhichhore, and Raid, recently shared an amusing anecdote about working with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. In an interview, Saanand revealed how Big B went from treating him like a long-lost son to brusquely brushing him off.
Saanand recalled filming a promotional spot for Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Amitabh Bachchan. “When I first met him on that set, his presence was overwhelming,” Saanand said. “He welcomed me so warmly that I genuinely felt like Abhishek’s brother—almost as if we’d known each other through countless lifetimes. We ended up chatting for a solid three hours.”
However, their second collaboration, which was an advertisement shoot, took a surprising turn. “After we wrapped that day, I approached him and said how grateful I was to work with him again,” Saanand recounted.
“He didn’t even glance my way. Instead, he stared at a painting and muttered, ‘Bhagwan kare aapko tisra mauka bhi mile’—‘May God grant you a third opportunity.'"
About Saanand Verma
Saanand began his career on television with Lapataganj before debuting on the big screen in Mardaani opposite Rani Mukerji. He went on to appear in popular serials like CID, F.I.R., and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, and recent films such as Mission Raniganj and Vijay 69.