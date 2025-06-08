Saanand Verma on Amitabh Bachchan’s hot and cold behaviour towards him

Saanand recalled filming a promotional spot for Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Amitabh Bachchan. “When I first met him on that set, his presence was overwhelming,” Saanand said. “He welcomed me so warmly that I genuinely felt like Abhishek’s brother—almost as if we’d known each other through countless lifetimes. We ended up chatting for a solid three hours.”

However, their second collaboration, which was an advertisement shoot, took a surprising turn. “After we wrapped that day, I approached him and said how grateful I was to work with him again,” Saanand recounted.

“He didn’t even glance my way. Instead, he stared at a painting and muttered, ‘Bhagwan kare aapko tisra mauka bhi mile’—‘May God grant you a third opportunity.'"