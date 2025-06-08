Did Karan Johar get his face insured in South Korea? Here’s what we know

Karan Johar is making waves again, but this time it’s not about a new movie or the latest drama on his talk show. What’s the buzz? The 52-year-old filmmaker is rumoured to have jetted off to South Korea to insure his face. This intriguing claim comes from a viral Reddit post, suggesting that karan was inspired by a close friend to take this unusual step. While there’s been no official confirmation, it’s certainly got people talking online.
The rumour mill is spinning with the news of Karan Johar’s supposed face insurance. The anonymous Reddit post that set things off this week states, “Rumour has it Karan Johar secretly flew to South Korea multiple times to get… his face insured. Yup, inspired by a close friend, and apparently it’s a trend there. Insiders say he’s been way more chill since—smiling more, less snappy, even gave a rare compliment at work. No word from him yet, but now we’re all wondering: does this cover acne, sunburns, wrinkles? And how much is that premium?!”
Although Karan hasn’t publicly addressed the rumour, it has sparked a lot of chatter about what “face insurance” really entails. In simple terms, it’s a policy designed to protect high-profile individuals, like actors, models, and influencers, whose looks are crucial to their careers. This insurance typically covers injuries, disfigurement, or any botched procedures that could hurt their earning potential.
Face insurance is just one part of a growing trend where celebrities insure specific body parts. For instance, Amitabh Bachchan is known to have insured his voice. On a global scale, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and David Beckham have insured various body parts for millions.
Meanwhile, KJo is in the spotlight for more than just insurance rumours. His recent physical transformation has also caught attention, leading him to tackle weight-loss speculation directly. “Now people ask me, ‘Are you on Mounjaro? Are you on Ozempic?’ I’m tired of these comments. People don’t know my truth. You don’t know,” he said.