Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu vacationing with Raj Nidimoru in Abu Dhabi?

Rumours surrounding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s alleged relationship continue to heat up online. While neither of them has addressed the speculation, eagle-eyed fans believe they may have found fresh evidence.
She was at the luxurious Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort in Abu Dhabi. In a photo where the actress poses in sunglasses, Reddit users claim that the reflection on her shades shows Raj Nidimoru behind the camera, snapping the picture. The image has since gone viral, though it remains impossible to verify whether it truly is Raj.
Fuelling the buzz further, Raj’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has also shared a series of cryptic Instagram stories in recent weeks, prompting even more curiosity. One recent post read: “Time exposes. Karma corrects. The Universe humbles.” — a message many interpreted as subtly referencing the ongoing rumours.
More ‘hints’
Samantha’s Instagram carousel from Abu Dhabi includes other moments from her trip, lounging in a sleek black swimsuit, reading, and stargazing through a telescope under the desert sky. While it could simply be a friend behind the camera, the context has kept fans guessing.
This isn’t the first time online chatter about Samantha and Raj has picked up. In an earlier post, Samantha shared photos with Raj and the Subham film team — but what caught attention was an in-flight selfie where Samantha is seen resting her head on Raj’s shoulder, sparking a wave of speculation.
Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, with their divorce making headlines in 2021. Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru is best known as one half of the acclaimed filmmaker duo Raj & DK.
As of now, neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed or denied the rumours, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from keeping a close watch on their posts.