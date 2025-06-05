Samantha Ruth Prabhu under fire over NMN supplement promotion

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again under fire from Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, also known popularly as The Liver Doc, for endorsing a Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) supplement. The row broke out after Samantha, who co-founded the brand Gataca, endorsed the product on her Instagram handle, saying that it enhances Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) for enhanced energy and concentration.

Why is Dr Cyriac Abby Philips slamming Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Dr Philips strongly criticised her behavior, labelling her a “science illiterate movie celebrity” who is “defrauding millions of followers by selling supplements that do not work at all.” He shared a screenshot of her post, cautioning the public against “snake oil saleswomen” and urging them to rely on scientific evidence and advice from “real doctors”.

The Liver Doc explained that while advertisements present NMN as an anti-ageing pill, there is zero evidence that it gets absorbed properly and makes it to organs as claimed. He emphasised that NMN is unable to penetrate cells and any short-term increase in blood NAD+ is inconsequential, with no trace of the molecule making it to major tissues in effective dosages.