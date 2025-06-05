World Environment Day 2025: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram plant 500 trees near Kanha National Park

Nestled in central India, Kanha is renowned for its rich biodiversity, including tigers, leopards, swamp deer, blackbucks, and a diverse range of flora. As an experienced wildlife photographer and outspoken conservationist, Randeep has long expressed his deep spiritual connection with nature — a bond that seems to have only deepened with time.

“World Environment Day is not just a date; it’s a wake-up call,” said Randeep. “Forests are the lungs of our planet. Without them, we risk losing the biodiversity that sustains life as we know it.” The couple’s decision to celebrate the day by planting trees was rooted in purpose. “Planting a tree may seem small, but it holds immense power. It provides food, oxygen, shelter — everything nature selflessly offers us,” he said. “Lin and I are humbled to contribute to this extraordinary ecosystem. Forests and wildlife are not separate — they are interdependent, and both must thrive.”