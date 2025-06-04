Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action

On the eve of World Environment Day 2025, Bollywood actresses Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza took to their social media platforms to highlight the importance of mindful living and environmental responsibility.

Through personal reflections and strong messages, both actresses encouraged to adopt sustainable habits and make conscious choices for the planet. Bhagyashree, known for promoting wellness and conscious living, shared a glimpse of her eco-friendly lifestyle. In a social media post, she highlighted some of the sustainable habits she has adopted, including using a wooden toothbrush, storing water in glass bottles, and growing fresh vegetables at home using compost made from kitchen waste.

Sharing her video, the Maine Pyar Kiya actress wrote, “World Environment Day. Conscious sustainable choices of daily living. These are a few of the things I have incorporated. Wooden toothbrush Glass bottles Fresh veggies homegrown with kitchen waste compost..And more. What is it that you do ?.”