Bengaluru Airport introduces Museum of Art & Photography installations at Terminal 2

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has introduced the thrilling new partnership with the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) Bengaluru to turn Terminal 2 (T2) into a vibrant cultural destination for travellers. Through this partnership, the airport aims to incorporate the art and heritage of South Asia into the passenger experience seamlessly, providing distinctive and engaging cultural experiences.

T2 already has a stellar collection of 210 works by more than 60 artists. Adding MAP’s installations enriches the already available offering further by combining tradition with new-age digital experiences. Within the Domestic Terminal, travellers may immerse themselves in Gallery on Demand, a deep digital repository of works by celebrated masters such as Jamini Roy and Jangarh Singh Shyam. This site also brings MAP’s vast collection of film ephemera to life with curated narratives constructed around Bollywood posters and stills. Interactive Puzzles showcasing famous artworks like S.H. Raza’s Universe and Jamini Roy’s Last Supper present a light-hearted yet stimulating encounter with art.

Based on Indian heritage, a Digital Lamp Lighting facility enables visitors to virtually light a lamp from MAP’s collection, making the experience personal with their name. The Cumulus – Digital Collection Viewing System delivers an easy and seamless method of viewing MAP’s digitised collection, allowing users to search, zoom and curate objects. Visitors can also share Virtual Greetings based on artworks. There is also a special retail area featuring MAP collection-inspired home and lifestyle items, ideal for souvenirs.

At T2’s International Terminal, the cultural experience is amplified with the exhibition Bhuri Bai: My Life as an Artist. This display, commissioned by MAP, highlights the odyssey of Padma Shri awardee Bhuri Bai, presented in autobiographical pieces and large-scale installations.