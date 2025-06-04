Celebrate the flavours of Gujarat at this Mumbai fine diner

Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai, Vashi, is all geared to take diners on a culinary journey to the colourful food world of Gujarat with its inaugural Gujarati Rasoi Food Festival. Held every Tuesday as part of the opulent dinner buffet at Asian Kitchen, the festival guarantees an immersive discovery of the state’s culinary heritage.

Gujarat cuisine arrives in Navi Mumbai

From the streets of bustling Ahmedabad to Surat’s home kitchens, the festival brings a real taste of Gujarat’s culinary heritage. The menu is a salute to centuries-old recipes with signature vegetarian specialties like soft dhokla, crispy fafda with hot jalebi, richly flavoured undhiyu, homely khichdi and lip-smacking curries like sev tameta nu shaak.

A rich assortment of sweets, ranging from melt-in-the-mouth shrikhand, mohanthal, basundi and gulab jamun, will round off the meal. Whether you feel like comfort food home-style or want to try regional Indian cuisine, this Tuesday evening soiree at Asian Kitchen is a treat for a midweek break.

INR 1999 ++. Every Tuesday, 6.30-11.30 pm. At Asian Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai, Vashi