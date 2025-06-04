Everything you need to know about WWDC 2025: date, time and who is involved

Apple’s 36th annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to take place from Monday, June 9 to Friday, June 13, 2025. As with previous years, the event will kick off with a keynote address on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. WWDC 2025 will continue its online format, offering developers across the globe access to sessions and labs aimed at helping them explore and implement Apple’s latest software features. These sessions will be accessible via the Apple Developer app, the official Apple website, and YouTube.
Despite being an online-first event, Apple is once again hosting a limited in-person experience for select developers, students, and media representatives at its Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 9. Those eligible—such as members of the Apple Developer Program, Swift Student Challenge winners, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, and Developer Enterprise Program participants—were given the chance to attend through a lottery-based invitation system. Attendees will watch the keynote and State of the Union presentations live and interact with Apple team members.
WWDC serves as a platform for Apple to showcase the next generation of its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Developers will have the opportunity to take part in technical sessions, hands-on labs, and engage in community discussions through the Apple Developer Forums. The Apple Developer app will act as the central hub for all WWDC-related content.
The keynote traditionally offers a detailed look at Apple’s upcoming software releases, and this year’s event is expected to reveal iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 (code-named Tahoe), watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. While Apple occasionally unveils new hardware at WWDC, no specific rumors about device launches have surfaced yet, though updates like a refreshed Mac Pro remain a possibility.
As always, the keynote will be streamed live on Apple.com, the Developer app and website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app, ensuring wide accessibility for developers and fans alike.