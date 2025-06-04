Everything you need to know about WWDC 2025: date, time and who is involved

Despite being an online-first event, Apple is once again hosting a limited in-person experience for select developers, students, and media representatives at its Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 9. Those eligible—such as members of the Apple Developer Program, Swift Student Challenge winners, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, and Developer Enterprise Program participants—were given the chance to attend through a lottery-based invitation system. Attendees will watch the keynote and State of the Union presentations live and interact with Apple team members.

WWDC serves as a platform for Apple to showcase the next generation of its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Developers will have the opportunity to take part in technical sessions, hands-on labs, and engage in community discussions through the Apple Developer Forums. The Apple Developer app will act as the central hub for all WWDC-related content.