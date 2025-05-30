Over 184 million passwords from Google, Apple, Facebook leaked, says researcher

A cybersecurity researcher has stumbled upon a database online that reportedly holds more than 184 million usernames, passwords, and authorisation URLs tied to major platforms like Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Instagram, and Snapchat. The researcher, who discovered this breach, noted that the data was stored in plain text without any encryption, meaning anyone who came across the file could access the information without any barriers.

But it’s not just the big tech companies that are affected; the leak also includes login details for banking portals, health records, and government service platforms—raising serious concerns among cybersecurity experts. According to reports, the researcher believes the data likely came from infostealing malware, a nasty program designed to snatch user data from compromised devices. One such malware, Lumma Stealer, is often used to gather sensitive information that’s later sold on the dark web.