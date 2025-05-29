Apple rejected over 1.9 million app submissions in 2024, says report

According to Apple, out of 7.7 million app submissions reviewed last year, over 1.9 million didn’t make the cut due to safety, privacy, or quality issues. This included 37,000 apps associated with fraud, over 17,000 that employed bait-and-switch tactics, and 400,000 flagged for privacy violations. The company’s app review process combines automated tools with human oversight, ensuring that apps undergo thorough scrutiny before they go live.

Additionally, Apple removed more than 143 million fraudulent ratings and reviews, blocked 10,000 pirated or malicious storefront apps, and took down thousands of misleading apps from both charts and search results. Nearly 129 million customer accounts were deactivated for spamming or trying to manipulate App Store rankings.