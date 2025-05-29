Apple rejected over 1.9 million app submissions in 2024, says report

In its fifth annual fraud prevention report, Apple has revealed that it blocked more than USD 2 billion in fraudulent transactions on the App Store in 2024 alone. When you look at the past five years, that total skyrockets to USD 9 billion, highlighting the tech giant’s strong commitment to fighting fraud while promoting the App Store as a “safe” and “trusted” environment for users around the world.
According to Apple, out of 7.7 million app submissions reviewed last year, over 1.9 million didn’t make the cut due to safety, privacy, or quality issues. This included 37,000 apps associated with fraud, over 17,000 that employed bait-and-switch tactics, and 400,000 flagged for privacy violations. The company’s app review process combines automated tools with human oversight, ensuring that apps undergo thorough scrutiny before they go live.
Additionally, Apple removed more than 143 million fraudulent ratings and reviews, blocked 10,000 pirated or malicious storefront apps, and took down thousands of misleading apps from both charts and search results. Nearly 129 million customer accounts were deactivated for spamming or trying to manipulate App Store rankings.
This report arrives at a time when Apple is facing legal pressure to ease its App Store restrictions, particularly following its legal tussle with Epic Games. Even with court orders pushing Apple to allow third-party payment links, the company insists that its ecosystem provides better privacy and fraud protection.
“In-app purchase on the App Store offers users a secure and trusted environment designed to protect privacy, prevent fraud, and make managing purchases simple,” the report emphasises.
Apple operates the App Store in 175 regions, attracting over 813 million visitors each week, according to reports. Its fraud prevention efforts are continuously evolving as cybercriminal tactics become more sophisticated.