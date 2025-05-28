Insta360 X5 unveiled: A smarter, tougher take on 360 Cameras

On the surface, not much has changed, save for a geometric pattern on the front and a nip-and-tuck job leading to a millimeter of grams being shaved off. Upgraders should note that existing X4 accessories and cases will not work with the X5.

There’s a new magnetic quick-release system on the bottom, plus a new microphone windscreen cover, the latter really coming in handy for audio shot outdoors. The big change, an oft requested one, is replaceable lens – no, not the protective lens covers of the past which led to a loss in video quality – but the actual lens you can swap out with an optional replacement kit. It may seem small, but it changes everything about how you can use the X5.