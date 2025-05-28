Realme GT 7T launches in India with 7,000mAh battery and fast charging support

Realme has officially unveiled its new GT 7 series in India, featuring the Realme GT 7, GT 7 Dream Edition, and Realme GT 7T. These smartphones boast impressive specifications, highlighted by a massive 7,000mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging.
The Realme GT 7 is the first smartphone in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, along with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Users can choose from multiple storage and RAM options, with configurations going up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
On the camera front, the GT 7 offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.
For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps. Other standout features include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It also introduces new AI features like AI Glare Removal, AI Landscape+, and AI Translator. The GT 7 is priced starting at ₹39,999, and it supports bank offers that can bring the price down to ₹34,999.
The Realme GT 7T is a slightly more affordable variant that shares many features with the GT 7, including the same battery size, charging speed, and software.
However, it is powered by a different chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max, and comes with a 6.80-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes a large 7,700mm² vapour chamber for improved thermal management during gaming and heavy usage.
In terms of cameras, the GT 7T opts for a dual rear setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Like the GT 7, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
It also supports Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and dual-band GPS. The Realme GT 7T is priced starting at ₹34,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with higher configurations also available.
Adding a premium touch to the lineup, Realme has introduced the GT 7 Dream Edition, created in collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. This special edition features a unique Aston Martin Racing Green colour, a silver wing logo, and custom Formula One-themed packaging. It also includes an exclusive F1 racecar SIM ejector pin and a Silver Wing phone case.
Internally, the Dream Edition mirrors the Realme GT 7 in terms of specifications but is offered only in a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. It is priced at ₹49,999 and will go on sale from June 13.
All three phones in the GT 7 lineup support 120W wired fast charging, with Realme claiming a full charge from 1 percent to 100 percent in just 40 minutes.
The massive 7,000mAh battery offers extended usage time, including up to 63 hours of standby and over 20 hours of YouTube playback. Realme also promises long-term software support, with four years of OS updates and six years of security updates.
With advanced thermal performance, sleek design choices, and flagship specifications, the new Realme GT 7 series is positioned to challenge other premium smartphones in the Indian market. Sales for the GT 7 and GT 7T will begin on May 30 via Amazon and Realme’s official online store, with pre-booking already underway.