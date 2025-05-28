Realme GT 7T launches in India with 7,000mAh battery and fast charging support

The Realme GT 7 is the first smartphone in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Users can choose from multiple storage and RAM options, with configurations going up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.