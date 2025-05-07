Shalmali Kholgade talks about tech's relevance in music: AI won’t replace creativity

You have a strong on-stage style. How much does fashion matter to your performance?

A lot! How I feel in what I wear directly impacts how I perform. If I’m doing classical, I’ll dress one way. But as a pop artist? I want to feel sexy, vibrant, fierce. And it’s not just me — my whole team is on board. Before going on stage, we do a final mirror check and go, “We’re ready to rock!” The audience deserves a full experience — music, visuals, energy. Otherwise, they could just watch YouTube at home.

Despite the live gig boom, artists still talk about tech issues. What’s your experience been?

Absolutely. Every artist faces this at some point. Someone like Arijit Singh brings his entire stage setup — sound, monitors, lights — it’s all part of his touring production, so his experience stays consistent no matter where he’s performing. But many of us don’t have that luxury. We rely on organizers to meet our technical requirements, and those conversations can be tough. Thankfully, over time, my stage show has evolved. Now when I ask for three extra lights or specific monitors, they see the difference it makes. But yes, we still have to prove our worth at every step.

AI is everywhere. As an artist, do you see it as a threat or a tool?

I haven’t started using AI myself, but I’m not against it. It can save time, sure — but only if you know how to use it. It’s not magic. You need technical know-how to make it work. People throw around words like “autotune” without understanding its nuance. These tools don’t replace creativity — they support it. We should grow with tech, not fear it.

You’ve got serious screen presence. Any plans to act?

(Laughs) I’m open to it! But is anyone casting me? No! If nothing comes up, maybe I’ll just make a film myself. But yes, acting excites me — especially if it’s a role that challenges me and lets me be someone else.