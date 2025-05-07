Shalmali Kholgade talks about tech's relevance in music: AI won’t replace creativity

Shalmali Kholgade's journey from Bollywood to indie music has been dynamic. After making her mark in 2012 with Pareshaan, she became the voice behind chartbusters like Aga Bai, Daaru Desi, Balam Pichkari, and Lat Lag Gayee. But Shalmali's artistry goes beyond the studio. In 2013, she made her mark on Coke Studio India (Season 3), embracing her indie side.
Now, with her new track Holo Lolo, composed by Shankuraj Konwar and written by Himanshu Sutiya Saikia and Shloke Lal, Shalmali seamlessly blends Assamese culture with her unique voice, marking another milestone in her ever-evolving musical journey. In an exclusive chat with Indulge Express, she shares her growth as an artist, the power of language, and the freedom of indie music.
“Holo Lolo” has been getting amazing reactions. How does it feel?
It’s been overwhelming in the best way. The love from the Assamese community — and beyond — has truly blown me away. We were super mindful about every detail: pronunciation, body language, overall vibe. It was my first time singing in Assamese, so I was honestly nervous. But people have said the diction sounded natural — that’s the highest compliment I could hope for.
Let’s talk regional music. Does authenticity always have to come first?
That’s a very subjective thing. Sometimes, staying true to tradition is essential. Other times, you want to explore, reinterpret, and break rules. Holo Lolo stayed rooted, thanks to the composers who are Assamese themselves. But in another track, a Marathi-Tamil fusion, we took a completely different, contemporary route. Music is an expression. Culture evolves, and our art should too.
You’ve done playback and now indie. How do they compare?
Indie is a hustle. You’re not just singing — you’re producing, planning, marketing, budgeting, conceptualizing. It’s a full-time job that goes beyond the mic. But it’s also deeply fulfilling. I love being involved from start to finish. With playback, you walk into a studio, record, and you’re done. Here, it’s like raising a baby.
These days, we’re discovering music through streaming apps and live gigs. Do you think that shift is why indie music is thriving?
Absolutely. Bollywood has massive promo budgets — even if a song is average, it’s everywhere: TV, radio, YouTube. Indie music? It has to work way harder. But I love that listeners are discovering fresh voices now. That said, Bollywood will always be part of us. I haven’t even watched Laal Singh Chaddha, but I’m obsessed with Tere Hawaale! That’s what Bollywood songs do — they stay with us. Still, indie music is having a beautiful resurgence, like the ’90s with KK, Mohit Chauhan, Colonial Cousins… that whole era.
(By Arundhuti Banerjee)
You have a strong on-stage style. How much does fashion matter to your performance?
A lot! How I feel in what I wear directly impacts how I perform. If I’m doing classical, I’ll dress one way. But as a pop artist? I want to feel sexy, vibrant, fierce. And it’s not just me — my whole team is on board. Before going on stage, we do a final mirror check and go, “We’re ready to rock!” The audience deserves a full experience — music, visuals, energy. Otherwise, they could just watch YouTube at home.
Despite the live gig boom, artists still talk about tech issues. What’s your experience been?
Absolutely. Every artist faces this at some point. Someone like Arijit Singh brings his entire stage setup — sound, monitors, lights — it’s all part of his touring production, so his experience stays consistent no matter where he’s performing. But many of us don’t have that luxury. We rely on organizers to meet our technical requirements, and those conversations can be tough. Thankfully, over time, my stage show has evolved. Now when I ask for three extra lights or specific monitors, they see the difference it makes. But yes, we still have to prove our worth at every step.
AI is everywhere. As an artist, do you see it as a threat or a tool?
I haven’t started using AI myself, but I’m not against it. It can save time, sure — but only if you know how to use it. It’s not magic. You need technical know-how to make it work. People throw around words like “autotune” without understanding its nuance. These tools don’t replace creativity — they support it. We should grow with tech, not fear it.
You’ve got serious screen presence. Any plans to act?
(Laughs) I’m open to it! But is anyone casting me? No! If nothing comes up, maybe I’ll just make a film myself. But yes, acting excites me — especially if it’s a role that challenges me and lets me be someone else.