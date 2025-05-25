Apple reportedly set to launch smart glasses by 2026; find more details

Apple's plans for its smart glasses have led to widespread rumours amid consumers with reports suggesting that a simplified version of Apple Glass might be launched in late 2026 or early 2027. Recently, it appears that Apple is making a concerted effort to bring these head-mounted devices to market by the end of 2026, emphasizing an AI-focused approach.
According to an Apple employee who spoke to press, the company is prioritizing a late 2026 release over delaying further into 2027.
The initial version expected to arrive at that time won't feature the full augmented reality experience that has been widely rumored about Apple Glass. Instead, it will resemble the Ray-Ban Meta eyewear, though with notable differences
The employee indicated that Apple's version will be "better made" than Meta's current offerings. The report further states that Apple is intensively working to turn this vision into reality, making significant progress on schedule. This effort involves producing large quantities of prototype glasses before the end of 2025, which will be used extensively for testing prior to mass production.
Regarding functionality, these smart glasses are believed to include cameras and microphones, enabling Apple's AI systems to interpret and interact with the environment for various queries. They are also expected to have features similar to Meta's glasses, such as recording videos and taking photos, managing phone calls and music playback, and assisting with navigation. Siri, Apple's digital assistant, will be integral to the device, and it is anticipated that Siri will be substantially improved by the time of launch.
In terms of hardware, Apple is rumored to be developing new chips specifically for these glasses. These chips are expected to be energy-efficient, helping to keep the device lightweight and comfortable to wear. The release of this simplified version is seen as a stepping stone toward the eventual launch of a full AR-based Apple Glass, which Apple is still actively developing.