Apple reportedly set to launch smart glasses by 2026; find more details

Apple's plans for its smart glasses have led to widespread rumours amid consumers with reports suggesting that a simplified version of Apple Glass might be launched in late 2026 or early 2027. Recently, it appears that Apple is making a concerted effort to bring these head-mounted devices to market by the end of 2026, emphasizing an AI-focused approach.

When is Apple launching its smart glasses?

According to an Apple employee who spoke to press, the company is prioritizing a late 2026 release over delaying further into 2027.

The initial version expected to arrive at that time won't feature the full augmented reality experience that has been widely rumored about Apple Glass. Instead, it will resemble the Ray-Ban Meta eyewear, though with notable differences