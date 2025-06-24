Young Sheldon actor Montana Jordan weds partner Jenna Weeks in a dreamy country-themed Texas ceremony

Montana Jordan, best known for his role as Georgie Cooper on Young Sheldon and the spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, married his longtime girlfriend Jenna Weeks over the weekend in an intimate celebration at Dove Hollow Estate, Texas. The cowboy-themed affair perfectly blended rustic charm with subtle elegance, reflecting the couple’s Southern roots and close-knit values.

Montana Jordan marries Jenna Weeks in cowboy-themed Texas wedding

The 22-year-old actor and his bride were joined by nearly 200 guests, including Young Sheldon co-stars Emily Osment, Raegan Revord, Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, and Jessie Prez. The outdoor venue, known for its sweeping countryside views, set the scene for a heartfelt ceremony that included handwritten vows and a first dance to Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’.

The couple, who began dating in high school and went public on Instagram in 2021, welcomed their daughter, Emma Rae, in May 2024. Earlier this year, Montana proposed, kicking off a new chapter in their story with a romantic engagement shared across social media.