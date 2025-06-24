Young Sheldon actor Montana Jordan weds partner Jenna Weeks in a dreamy country-themed Texas ceremony

Montana Jordan, best known for his role as Georgie Cooper on Young Sheldon and the spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, married his longtime girlfriend Jenna Weeks over the weekend in an intimate celebration at Dove Hollow Estate, Texas. The cowboy-themed affair perfectly blended rustic charm with subtle elegance, reflecting the couple’s Southern roots and close-knit values.
The 22-year-old actor and his bride were joined by nearly 200 guests, including Young Sheldon co-stars Emily Osment, Raegan Revord, Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, and Jessie Prez. The outdoor venue, known for its sweeping countryside views, set the scene for a heartfelt ceremony that included handwritten vows and a first dance to Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’.
The couple, who began dating in high school and went public on Instagram in 2021, welcomed their daughter, Emma Rae, in May 2024. Earlier this year, Montana proposed, kicking off a new chapter in their story with a romantic engagement shared across social media.
Describing their wedding as “country but elegant”, the couple focused on creating a celebration centred around family and lasting memories. From mother-son and father-daughter dances to a relaxed atmosphere filled with laughter, the day was filled with deeply personal touches.
Montana’s transition from on-screen newlywed to real-life husband mirrors the narrative of his current show, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, where he stars opposite Emily Osment as a young dad navigating adulthood. Off-screen, his own journey into parenthood and now marriage has added a layer of relatability to his growing fan base. With their daughter in tow and a shared commitment to building a life together, Montana and Jenna are stepping into the future hand-in-hand—boots and all.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.