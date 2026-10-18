Splitsvilla fame Akanksha Choudhary accuses Navratri organisers of non-payment and harassment

Reality show star and model Akanksha Choudhary has made serious allegations against the organisers of a Navratri event in Pune. According to reports, the Lock Upp 2 contestant, who is also known for Splitsvilla, accused them of mismanagement, harassment, non-payment and using her photographs for promotion. She described her experience as feeling like a kidnapping. The claims are her own, and no response from the organisers had been reported at the time of writing.

Akanksha Choudhary's allegations

Akanksha shared her account in a series of videos on Instagram Stories. She was scheduled to attend a Navratri event at Pedkar Grounds in Pune. Reports say she claimed the organisers failed to pick her up until around 10:30 pm, which was also the scheduled closing time of the event. She also alleged that despite a large crowd at the venue, she was never given a chance to meet her fans.

She further claimed that the team had no real intention of taking her to the venue and said she had to lock her car to stop them from opening it and forcing her out. She also criticised the organisers’ professionalism, alleging that the people managing her were around 18 years old. She said she had agreed to the event because of a personal connection, as the person’s cousin was handling it.