Splitsvilla fame Akanksha Choudhary accuses Navratri organisers of non-payment and harassment

Reality show star and model Akanksha Choudhary has made serious allegations against the organisers of a Navratri event in Pune. According to reports, the Lock Upp 2 contestant, who is also known for Splitsvilla, accused them of mismanagement, harassment, non-payment and using her photographs for promotion. She described her experience as feeling like a kidnapping. The claims are her own, and no response from the organisers had been reported at the time of writing.
Akanksha shared her account in a series of videos on Instagram Stories. She was scheduled to attend a Navratri event at Pedkar Grounds in Pune. Reports say she claimed the organisers failed to pick her up until around 10:30 pm, which was also the scheduled closing time of the event. She also alleged that despite a large crowd at the venue, she was never given a chance to meet her fans.
She further claimed that the team had no real intention of taking her to the venue and said she had to lock her car to stop them from opening it and forcing her out. She also criticised the organisers’ professionalism, alleging that the people managing her were around 18 years old. She said she had agreed to the event because of a personal connection, as the person’s cousin was handling it.
On payment, she alleged that the organisers had not cleared her dues. She also accused them of using her photographs to promote the event. In her videos, she reportedly lashed out at the management in strong language and said she would file a police complaint over the alleged mismanagement. It was not clear from the reports whether a complaint had actually been filed.
The allegations have raised wider concerns about the safety of artists at public events, and about how organisers handle bookings, transport and payments for celebrity guests. Event appearances are a major source of income for many reality stars and influencers, and disputes over payment and logistics are not uncommon, although it is rare for them to be described in these terms.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.