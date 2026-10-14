Gujarat cops go undercover in traditional garba attire to protect women during Navratri

The strategy allows personnel to spot unruly behaviour instantly without alerting suspects. Highlighting the balance between official vigilance and community caution, Manjita noted that maintaining personal alertness is just as critical as police presence, advising young attendees to keep a safe distance from strangers and avoid handing mobile phones to unknown individuals.

A similar undercover initiative is unfolding in Ahmedabad, where around 300 personnel from the city's SHE Team have taken to late-night grounds in traditional attire. Established in 2020 to safeguard women, children and senior citizens, the unit has placed undercover officers across venues to ensure rapid assistance. Beyond active monitoring, the officers engage directly with attendees, offering reassurance and counselling on issues ranging from cyber fraud to personal safety.

The covert human surveillance forms part of an expansive multi-tiered security apparatus across major venues. Ground-level undercover officers are supported by high-definition CCTV networks, aerial drone surveillance, manual entry checks and intensive perimeter patrols. With strict warnings issued that any harassment will meet swift legal consequences, the clever sartorial initiative ensures Gujarat's festive nights remain joyous, secure and carefree.