In this place in Gujarat men wear sarees and perform garba to lift a 200-year old curse

During the Navratri festival in Sadu Mata Ni Pol village in Gujarat, the Sheri Garba takes place. Here, men wear sarees, put pallus on their heads and perform garba in front of the temple of Sadu Mata. Instead of blouses, some of them may wear full-sleeved shirts underneath the sarees. Beards and deep voices add to the picture of the men dressed in traditional clothing. However, this is not a case of fancy dressing. It is related to a tragic event that befell Saduben two centuries ago.

Sheri Garba is an act of remorse for Saduben's spirit

Based on local custom, Saduben is said to have been pregnant when Mughals attempted to make her their concubine. She resisted their efforts and sought the assistance of men from the Barot community. But her appeals fell on deaf ears. The men refused to come to her help, and the Mughals ultimately killed her son.