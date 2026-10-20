Hunter Schafer opens up about her gender-affirming surgery

Hunter Schafer revealed in a new magazine interview that she underwent gender-affirming bottom surgery in December 2025.

Schafer revealed that had the surgery last December and said, “I love it so much.” She explained that she chose to share the news because it spoke to a tension she had been discussing between ideas about queerness and everyday reality.

Hunter Schafer's reflections bottom surgery

She also reflected on how her view of herself has changed. For a long time, she said, she embraced the gender-expansive side of herself and wanted to make her previous body work, because she found something bold about that idea. She described repeatedly running into the gap between a theoretical queer utopia and the world she lives in. Medically transitioning, she said, affirmed her sense of herself as a woman, and her understanding of her gender is now more settled than before. She still described queerness as being about possibility, growth and finding yourself.

On her recovery in early 2026, Schafer said she rented a large apartment and had friends and family visit while she was required to rest.