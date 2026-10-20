Hunter Schafer opens up about her gender-affirming surgery

Hunter Schafer revealed in a new magazine interview that she underwent gender-affirming bottom surgery in December 2025.
Schafer revealed that had the surgery last December and said, “I love it so much.” She explained that she chose to share the news because it spoke to a tension she had been discussing between ideas about queerness and everyday reality.
She also reflected on how her view of herself has changed. For a long time, she said, she embraced the gender-expansive side of herself and wanted to make her previous body work, because she found something bold about that idea. She described repeatedly running into the gap between a theoretical queer utopia and the world she lives in. Medically transitioning, she said, affirmed her sense of herself as a woman, and her understanding of her gender is now more settled than before. She still described queerness as being about possibility, growth and finding yourself.
On her recovery in early 2026, Schafer said she rented a large apartment and had friends and family visit while she was required to rest.
Schafer also spoke about being known for more than her identity. She confessed that she has long resisted being reduced to a label, and that focusing on other parts of her work and life has been very intentional. She acknowledged that being able to do so is a privilege. At the same time, she said she knows she is one of the most famous trans people in media right now, and feels a sense of responsibility, and maybe some guilt, for not being more of a spokesperson.
Schafer rose to fame as Jules in HBO’s Euphoria, whose third season premiered in April and ended in May, and she has built a career across acting, modelling and art. She first made headlines as a teenager in 2016, when she joined a lawsuit against a North Carolina law on bathroom access.
Her disclosure was met with a wave of support online, with many fans thanking her for speaking openly and respecting her choice to do so on her own terms.