Blade Runner 2099 cast guide: Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer and New replicants reshape a dystopian LA

Nine years after the debut Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to Blade Runner, the film starring Harrison Ford (and an adaptation of Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick) wxploring the conflict between Replicants and humans, a new story comes to fore with the upcoming series Blade Runner 2099. Set 50 years after the second film's event, this spin-off series is expected to further the story set in the dystopian cyberpunk reality where the setting of an entirely transformed Los Angeles is now being run by Replicants. Humans, in this timeline, have become second-class citizens.

With release only a few weeks away, viewers and fans are looking forward to see how the world and its new characters will now build a story out of the drastic change in the narrative setting. After the first peek was released earlier this year in San Diego Comic-Con, audiences have been divided in their reception of the early looks. However, as we look forward to learning more about the plot, here's all that we know about the key characters who play a major role in this chapter of the saga. Here are X actors and the roles they're expected to be playing in Blade Runner 2099.