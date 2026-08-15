Everything we know about Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars: Starfighter

Makers screened the first footage from Star Wars: Starfighter for a packed house at Disney's D23 Expo. Star Ryan Gosling and director Shawn Levy took the stage together to introduce the clip, and the reaction in the room made it clear this isn't just another franchise sequel.

Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter gets first footage

Unlike nearly every live-action Star Wars film before it, Starfighter isn't tied to the Skywalker family saga. Lucasfilm has described the project as an entirely original story set in a period of the timeline that's never been explored on screen, landing roughly five years after the events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Screenwriter Jonathan Tropper, who has been developing the project with Shawn since 2022, penned the script.