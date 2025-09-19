Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter; fans are loving the first glimpse

Although makers have not revealed much, Disney did confirm that the Jonathan Tropper-written story is set five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. There will be new characters in a brand-new adventure in a period of time that hasn't been explored by the franchise on screen thus far.

The movie features a stellar cast, including Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings and Amy Adams, besides Ryan. It is expected that Mia Goth will be playing a villain.

After The Mandalorian & Grogu releases next May, this is the next plot. With a release date of May 28, 2027, this will be second Star Wars film to come out after The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. However, it is likely still too early for a teaser.

At Star Wars Celebration 2025, the director, along with Ryan, stood in front of an X-wing on stage, hinting that the film may have something to do with space flight.

"It's probably framed my idea of what a movie even was," Ryan Gosling had said at the event.

"All of that aside, I think the reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a good story with great and original characters, it's filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn."

