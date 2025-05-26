Ryan Gosling reportedly being considered for Ghost Rider role by Marvel

Ryan Gosling may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Ghost Rider, as per reports. Talks about Gosling playing Ghost Rider began circulating online after a post surfaced on X.

“Ryan Gosling will portray Ghost Rider in the MCU,” said @rejectedscooper, an account that does not seem to exist anymore.

The buzz grew after another tweet claimed that Johnny Blaze is set to make his debut in Ghost Rider & The Midnight Sons film, where he will also lead the project.

Marvel is yet to confirm whether Ryan Gosling will be Ghost Rider

Despite the growing chatter, there’s no official word from Marvel Studios.

Marvel Updates clarified on X that “Ryan Gosling has not been officially cast as Ghost Rider,” and any such announcement would come directly from the studio. Gosling did express interest in the role during a 2022 interview, but no casting confirmation has followed.