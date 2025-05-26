Ryan Gosling reportedly being considered for Ghost Rider role by Marvel

Ryan Gosling may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Ghost Rider, as per reports. Talks about Gosling playing Ghost Rider began circulating online after a post surfaced on X.
“Ryan Gosling will portray Ghost Rider in the MCU,” said @rejectedscooper, an account that does not seem to exist anymore.
The buzz grew after another tweet claimed that Johnny Blaze is set to make his debut in Ghost Rider & The Midnight Sons film, where he will also lead the project.
Despite the growing chatter, there’s no official word from Marvel Studios.
Marvel Updates clarified on X that “Ryan Gosling has not been officially cast as Ghost Rider,” and any such announcement would come directly from the studio. Gosling did express interest in the role during a 2022 interview, but no casting confirmation has followed.
If Gosling were to take on the role, he wouldn’t be the first actor to play Ghost Rider in a Marvel project. Gabriel Luna portrayed Robbie Reyes, a version of Ghost Rider, in Season 4 of Agents of SHIELD. His performance and the character’s Hell Charger were well-received by fans.
The place of Agents of SHIELD in the official MCU timeline is still debated. While some guidebooks and fans treat it as non-canon, others believe it fits within the wider Marvel universe. Marvel Studios has not made a clear ruling, though it has brought back characters from other Marvel properties, such as Netflix’s Daredevil.
Gosling has been linked to multiple Marvel roles in the past. He was rumoured to be in the running for Sentry in Thunderbolts (2025), a role now played by Lewis Pullman. He was also a fan favourite for Fantastic Four characters like Reed Richards and Johnny Storm during earlier casting speculation.