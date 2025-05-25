Woman injured in freak accident as ceiling collapses during new Final Destination movie screening

A moviegoer’s birthday celebration turned into a terrifying real-life nightmare when part of the ceiling collapsed mid-film during a screening of Final Destination: Bloodlines in La Plata, Argentina.
Fiamma Villaverde had gone to the Cinema Ocho theater with her daughter and a friend to celebrate her birthday.
The trio chose the horror movie for a fun night out. But the experience quickly turned to be a horror show, not unlike the film.
“We picked Final Destination because the tickets were cheaper than usual. We said, ‘Why not?’” Villaverde told Infobae. As the movie neared its climax, a loud crash shook the theater.
At first, the audience assumed it was part of the film’s sound effects. Then, a large chunk of the ceiling came crashing down directly onto Villaverde.
“There was a really loud noise. We thought it was part of the movie because we were so absorbed. But then a huge piece fell on me,” she recalled.
The falling debris struck her knee, and she was rushed to the hospital. Fortunately, she had been leaning on the armrest—doctors later said if she had been sitting upright, the impact could have been fatal.
Villaverde later criticized the Cinema Ocho management for their response, accusing them of downplaying the seriousness of the accident.
“Just imagine if it had hit my daughter’s head. They’re completely irresponsible!” she said.
Adding to the distress, Villaverde revealed that she has long struggled with anxiety and panic attacks and had stayed away from theatres for years. This screening had been a rare outing, intended as a special birthday treat.
“I have a hard time being in crowded places. I haven’t been to the movies in years. I went because it was my birthday and look what happened.”
Local authorities are now investigating the incident, but the theatre has not issued a public apology or announced any plans to improve safety measures yet.