Woman injured in freak accident as ceiling collapses during new Final Destination movie screening

A moviegoer’s birthday celebration turned into a terrifying real-life nightmare when part of the ceiling collapsed mid-film during a screening of Final Destination: Bloodlines in La Plata, Argentina.

Fiamma Villaverde had gone to the Cinema Ocho theater with her daughter and a friend to celebrate her birthday.

The tickets were cheap which lured her to go for the new Final Destination movie

The trio chose the horror movie for a fun night out. But the experience quickly turned to be a horror show, not unlike the film.

“We picked Final Destination because the tickets were cheaper than usual. We said, ‘Why not?’” Villaverde told Infobae. As the movie neared its climax, a loud crash shook the theater.