5 reasons why DCU's Lanterns is a show you need on your watchlist

James Gunn's DC Universe (DCU) is all set to release its first OTT project — Lanterns. Following the lore of the Green Lantern superhero, this project was announced by James in 2023 with the official lead cast announcement of Kyle Chandler playing Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre playing John Stewart.

With a couple of previews for the series having already been released over the last few weeks, the days leading up to its release this weekend have been riddled with much anticipation around its plot, character focus, larger thematic goal, and the 'True Detective'—style treatment given to its story.