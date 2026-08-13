5 reasons why DCU's Lanterns is a show you need on your watchlist

James Gunn's DC Universe (DCU) is all set to release its first OTT project — Lanterns. Following the lore of the Green Lantern superhero, this project was announced by James in 2023 with the official lead cast announcement of Kyle Chandler playing Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre playing John Stewart.
With a couple of previews for the series having already been released over the last few weeks, the days leading up to its release this weekend have been riddled with much anticipation around its plot, character focus, larger thematic goal, and the 'True Detective'—style treatment given to its story.
After Peacemaker (Season 2), this show is the second live-action series to be released under this new era of the DCU, which now cumulatively features films such as Superman (2025), Supergirl (2026), and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow, a sequel to Superman.
As we look ahead to all the surprises (make the best attempt in years to rewrite the memory that carries the first Green Lantern live-action film starring Ryan Reynolds from 2011) and power-packed action that it will present, here are 5 reasons why you should tune in for the ride.
The 8-episode series is crafted on paper by some of the best writing talents in the superhero genre. Writer Damon Lindelof of Watchmen and The Leftovers fame, alongside Tom King, the famed comic book author whose Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic story served as the inspiration for the Milly Alcock-starrer Supergirl, have come together to put this tale about Hal Jordan and John Stewart — two generations of the Green Lantern on Earth.
The film banks on an engaging spectrum of tonality and genre-defying writing. The series will begin as a noir detective mystery that will go on to expand its scope tenfold, merging the mythology of the cosmos and intergalactic wonder right into the story.
While both are leading figures in the DC comic book lore, Hal and Jon will share an interesting and unique master-apprentice relationship that evolves as the story progresses. The dynamic duo bit is one that we are yet to see executed well in this new DCU, and this show makes for the perfect opportunity to set the tone for upcoming DC pairings to follow.
While most rely on the 2011 film to form an opinion about the ring that grants the wielder — Green Lantern — its power, previews and discussions with the cast and showrunners have revealed that the story will focus on both the lead characters and their humanity. Beyond the green, glowy, magic-trick-like approach to the ring and its power, the series will focus on how willpower and discipline are key factors that define the hero who wears it.
Lanterns' most exciting feature is undoubtedly reflected in its cast. With both Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre already winning over viewers online with their charismatic chemistry, the supporting cast including Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen (as the famed arch-rival Sinestro) and Laura Linney will definitely create an artistic treat.