James Gunn confirms 2 characters in the History of Metahumans DCU mural are 'important'

James Gunn confirmed during an interview at San Diego Comic‑Con 2025 that two characters featured in the History of Metahumans mural in the Superman film are "important" in a script, which is currently in development, but he declined to name those two characters.
The full History of Metahumans mural was released online by James following its discreet appearance in the Hall of Justice during Superman.
It contains 26 characters, including deep cuts from DC lore like Max Mercury, Liberty Bell, Bulletman, Zatara, Wildcat, Vibe, Amazing-Man, Sandman, and Sean Gunn’s Maxwell Lord IV, among others.
The mural is part of his worldbuilding for the DCU’s premise that metahumans have existed for over 300 years. It's a rich historical backdrop for future storytelling.
Gunn describes the artwork as inspirational rather than a direct roadmap for Chapter One projects, though its inclusion of certain characters has spun fan speculation about upcoming shows like Paradise Lost, Demon Knights, or The Brave and the Bold.
Some fans suggest the two characters could be Exoristos (the Amazon from Demon Knights) or Max Mercury, based on their possible connections to upcoming historical or time‑travel stories in the DCU.
Others think Amazing-Man and Sandman, played by Wesley Dodds, could lead to a Justice Society spin-off set in the past.
But we are yet to know why these to characters are, really!