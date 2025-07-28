James Gunn confirms 2 characters in the History of Metahumans DCU mural are 'important'

James Gunn confirmed during an interview at San Diego Comic‑Con 2025 that two characters featured in the History of Metahumans mural in the Superman film are "important" in a script, which is currently in development, but he declined to name those two characters.

What do we know about James Gunn's History of Metahumans mural?

The full History of Metahumans mural was released online by James following its discreet appearance in the Hall of Justice during Superman.

It contains 26 characters, including deep cuts from DC lore like Max Mercury, Liberty Bell, Bulletman, Zatara, Wildcat, Vibe, Amazing-Man, Sandman, and Sean Gunn’s Maxwell Lord IV, among others.

The mural is part of his worldbuilding for the DCU’s premise that metahumans have existed for over 300 years. It's a rich historical backdrop for future storytelling.