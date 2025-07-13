James Brolin says he initially replaced Roger Moore in James Bond film 'Octopussy'

Directed by John Glen, "Octopussy" also featured Kristina Wayborn and Maud Adams alongside Moore.

Brolin,84, said he later got a call stating that Moore returned to the project. "We hadn't signed any papers yet. I got back to L A to get my stuff because I was going to be gone for a year. And I got a call saying Roger decided to do one more, and I was out," he said.

In the beginning, the actor was still on the path, figuring out what would suit him, and shared getting an offer to be a part of the "Superman" (1978) film back then.

"'Amityville' was the biggest-grossing independent film of all time, and nobody knew what to do with me, because of the character...I got offered (the first) 'Superman' and turned it down because I couldn't see myself being hung up on wires in a big red sock. It just wasn't the direction I wanted to go," he said.

Brolin, who is also a director and has projects such as "Royal Hearts", "Royal Reunion" and his debut "My Brother's War" to his credit, said he doesn't have any preferences when it comes to playing different roles.

"I don't have any preferences. They're varied. It's hard to say I like a certain kind of thing," he said.