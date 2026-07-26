Ryan Gosling to play Ghost Rider in Marvel's new film: Here's all you need to know

While addressing the crowd at Hall H, Shawn Levy reflected on when he showcased both Deadpool & Wolverine at Comic-Con two years prior. He expressed how proud he was to come back to Comic-Con and appreciated fans for how excited they were.

He said, “I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed Deadpool & Wolverine." He further addressed Ryan Gosling and said, “I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans. Gosling is the absolute shit. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter, and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”