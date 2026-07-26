Ryan Gosling to play Ghost Rider in Marvel's new film: Here's all you need to know

Ryan Gosling is officially entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared this news during the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. It is a separate movie that will be directed by Shawn Levy and released in 2028 in theatres. This announcement reveals that for the first time, the La La Land actor will play a supernatural hero. Ryan is also the second man ever to play Ghost Rider on the big screen after Nicolas Cage.
Ghost Rider will bring Ryan Gosling and Shawn Levy together again after they collaborated in the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, scheduled to release on May 28, 2027. Shawn previously directed and produced Marvel's blockbuster films Deadpool and Wolverine.
While addressing the crowd at Hall H, Shawn Levy reflected on when he showcased both Deadpool & Wolverine at Comic-Con two years prior. He expressed how proud he was to come back to Comic-Con and appreciated fans for how excited they were.
He said, “I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed Deadpool & Wolverine." He further addressed Ryan Gosling and said, “I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans. Gosling is the absolute shit. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter, and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”
Ghost Rider is among the most famous supernatural figures in Marvel comics. Johnny Blaze is a stunt motorcyclist who made a deal with the devil Mephisto for his father’s recovery. Mephisto helped the man, only to die in a tragic motorcycle accident later. After that, Johnny became one with the spirit of vengeance and became Ghost Rider, a motorcyclist with a flaming skull.
Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze for the first time in Ghost Rider (2007) and then went on to reprise that role in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011).
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