Everything revealed about The Rings of Power Season 3 and Blade Runner 2099 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Speaking with reporters, McKay described a story reckoning with a villain who no longer needs to scheme in the shadows. With Sauron now operating in the open, he said, the season had to follow him into darker, higher-stakes storytelling than the show has previously attempted.

The new season picks up in the aftermath of one of Season 2's heaviest blows: the Siege of Eregion and the death of the elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). From there, the story tracks the fallout as the war between Sauron and the Elves intensifies.

Comic-Con also brought a wave of casting news. Jamie Campbell Bower — best known to audiences from Stranger Things — is joining the ensemble as Celeborn, husband to Morfydd Clark's Galadriel. Ismael Cruz Córdova, a fellow cast member who plays the wood elf Arondir, made a joke about meeting his new co-star during the first rehearsal, referring to Bower as a "rock star" as he entered the set. The panel also revealed Simon Pegg as the voice of the Balrog, one of Tolkien's most terrifying characters. Owain Arthur will play Durin IV, Robert Aramayo will play Elrond, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson will play Míriel.