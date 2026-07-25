Everything revealed about The Rings of Power Season 3 and Blade Runner 2099 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

As Prime Video brought The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Blade Runner 2099 to San Diego Comic-Con's largest venue, Hall H, on Friday, two very different futures collided on the same stage. During a 90-minute joint panel, the streamer gave fans their first real look at both shows, combining new footage with casting announcements and a few pointed clues about each story's future.
Season 3 of Rings of Power picks up five years after the events of Season 2, in a Middle-earth reshaped by open war. Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers, has abandoned any pretense of hiding and is now locked in a full-blown conflict with the Elves — a shift that showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay say has pushed the series into noticeably grimmer territory.
Speaking with reporters, McKay described a story reckoning with a villain who no longer needs to scheme in the shadows. With Sauron now operating in the open, he said, the season had to follow him into darker, higher-stakes storytelling than the show has previously attempted.
The new season picks up in the aftermath of one of Season 2's heaviest blows: the Siege of Eregion and the death of the elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). From there, the story tracks the fallout as the war between Sauron and the Elves intensifies.
Comic-Con also brought a wave of casting news. Jamie Campbell Bower — best known to audiences from Stranger Things — is joining the ensemble as Celeborn, husband to Morfydd Clark's Galadriel. Ismael Cruz Córdova, a fellow cast member who plays the wood elf Arondir, made a joke about meeting his new co-star during the first rehearsal, referring to Bower as a "rock star" as he entered the set. The panel also revealed Simon Pegg as the voice of the Balrog, one of Tolkien's most terrifying characters. Owain Arthur will play Durin IV, Robert Aramayo will play Elrond, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson will play Míriel.
Fans hoping for a lighter, hobbit-and-hearth chapter of the saga should brace themselves: this is a season built around the machinery of war. The series returns to Prime Video on November 11, 2026.
If Middle-earth is bracing for battle, the Los Angeles of Blade Runner 2099 has already lost one. The new limited series, created by Silka Luisa, jumps roughly half a century past the events of Blade Runner 2049, landing in a city where the old order has been inverted — replicants effectively run Los Angeles now, and humans have been pushed to the margins.
The Hall H footage introduced two central figures caught on opposite sides of that power shift: Michelle Yeoh as Olwen, a bioengineered replicant, and Hunter Schafer as Cora, a human fugitive. A tense interrogation sequence shown to the crowd — Olwen questioning a visibly worn-down Cora — suggested their dynamic will be one of the show's central tensions.
Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, Ridley Scott's original 1982 film, and Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel are all mentioned throughout the series. Given that the original Blade Runner was a box office failure before becoming one of science fiction's most enduring cult properties, inspiring comic books, novels, and a loyal fan following in the decades that followed, this lineage is notable.
On November 25, 2026, Blade Runner 2099 will be accessible on Prime Video.
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