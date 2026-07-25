Christopher Nolan reveals why he will never direct a romantic comedy despite loving rom-coms

Jimmy set it up as a joke, needling Nolan about tackling something a little lighter after the gruelling, six-country, 90-plus-day shoot for The Odyssey. His suggestion: a Christopher Nolan rom-com.

Christopher told Fallon he thinks directing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult, and was quick to clarify that his hesitation isn't about looking down on the genre — he said flatly that he loves watching those movies.

It turns out the issue isn't romance — it's comedy. Christopher told Jimmy that people who direct and perform comedy have one of the hardest jobs in the business, because making an audience laugh is a uniquely unforgiving craft.

He drew a direct contrast with his own filmmaking. When a scene from one of his dramas doesn't land with part of an audience, he can shrug it off — maybe they just didn't get it, he said. Comedy doesn't offer that same cover. There's no hiding when a joke doesn't land in real time.

That vulnerability, he explained, is exactly what makes the genre so intimidating to him. Asked directly about taking it on, Nolan said he'd be "terrified" of trying something like that.