Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein spark dating rumours

The rumours are not new. Earlier this summer, reports said the two kept things professional on set, but that their chemistry was undeniable. In a June appearance on a morning TV show, the pair were asked directly whether they were dating. Lopez said they were not, and Goldstein agreed. She added that people tend to link her with whoever she works with or stands near.

There is enough fuel for speculation. Lopez, who is 57, said Goldstein wrote the script with her in mind, and she once called him the best kisser she has worked with on a film set. Goldstein, 46, had also spoken years earlier about having a crush on her. More recently, the two were reportedly at the same Los Angeles party in October, although they did not arrive or leave together, and Lopez stayed close to her longtime manager Benny Medina.

The reports come after a long stretch of Lopez being single. She and Ben Affleck separated in April 2024, and their divorce was finalised in February 2025. Lopez has said she is content as a single woman and has reflected on doing relationships differently now.

Goldstein, 46, is an English actor, comedian, writer and producer, born in London in July 1980. He is best known as the gruff footballer Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, a role that earned him Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for each of the show’s first two seasons. He also wrote for the series and has a Writers Guild Award. Beyond Ted Lasso, he co-created the comedy-drama Shrinking with Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence, and his other credits include Thor: Love and Thunder, the series Soulmates and several stand-up shows. In Office Romance, he moved into the leading-man spot opposite Lopez, in a film he reportedly wrote with her in mind.