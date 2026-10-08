Ted Lasso Season 5 could start filming in London this January, as per reports

Apple signed the cast to a three-year contract in 2025, and Jason Sudeikis has said he would like to see two more seasons. Reports say he has a three-season arc in mind, which would carry the story from season 4 through a sixth.

Ted Lasso follows an upbeat American college football coach from Kansas who is hired to manage AFC Richmond, an English Premier League soccer team, despite knowing almost nothing about the sport. Underestimated at first, Ted wins over players, staff and fans with his optimism, kindness and folksy humor, while the team's owner, Rebecca Welton, secretly hopes he'll fail as revenge against her ex-husband. Beneath the feel-good comedy, the show explores themes of friendship, mental health and personal growth. In season four, Ted returns to Richmond to coach the club's women's team.

Season 4 featured Sudeikis alongside Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein. Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, James Lance and Cristo Fernandez did not reprise their roles this season, and Anthony Head died two months before the premiere. Apple hasn't announced who will return for the next season.

Season 4 sees Ted back in the UK, returning to Richmond as head coach of the club's women's team. A London shoot points in that direction.

Until Apple confirms the season, the January start date remains a rumour. For now, fans have a hopeful signal and no confirmed production start.