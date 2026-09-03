Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso gets potential new love interest for Season 4

Five episodes into Season 4 of Ted Lasso, Apple TV’s Emmy-winning comedy, it continues to expand its universe with new additions. After Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso's triumphant return to Richmond in the first four episodes, he finally crossed paths with the women’s team, which introduced viewers to Coach Alice Chilton (Tanya Reynolds), Gemma (Abbie Hern), Lizzie (Faye Marsay), and Boots (Jude Mack)—alongside Dani Rojas’ (Cristo Fernández) sister, Maria (Paloma Cinco).

Fresh Faces Keep Arriving in Ted Lasso Season 4

Meanwhile, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley (Juno Temple) linked up with Zelda Southport (Tracey Ullman), another key player in the Lady Greyhounds' journey.

Ted also gets a potential new love interest this season. In Episode 5, Riches of Embarrassment, the audience's focus will shift away from the pitch, as the makers introduce a mysterious new character played by Charlotte Riley, who seems to play a pivotal role moving forward.