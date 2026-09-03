Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso gets potential new love interest for Season 4

Five episodes into Season 4 of Ted Lasso, Apple TV’s Emmy-winning comedy, it continues to expand its universe with new additions. After Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso's triumphant return to Richmond in the first four episodes, he finally crossed paths with the women’s team, which introduced viewers to Coach Alice Chilton (Tanya Reynolds), Gemma (Abbie Hern), Lizzie (Faye Marsay), and Boots (Jude Mack)—alongside Dani Rojas’ (Cristo Fernández) sister, Maria (Paloma Cinco).
Meanwhile, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley (Juno Temple) linked up with Zelda Southport (Tracey Ullman), another key player in the Lady Greyhounds' journey.
Ted also gets a potential new love interest this season. In Episode 5, Riches of Embarrassment, the audience's focus will shift away from the pitch, as the makers introduce a mysterious new character played by Charlotte Riley, who seems to play a pivotal role moving forward.
In Episode 5, Ted joins Beard at a one-woman show put on by Beard's ex, Jane Payne (Phoebe Walsh). The performance takes a chaotic turn when Jane admits to faking a pregnancy to manipulate Beard into marriage and makes wild claims about Ted wanting to sleep with her.
Despite the red flags, Beard visits Jane's dressing room after the show, sparking a fresh relapse into their toxic relationship. Meanwhile, a backstage moment gives Ted a much-needed reprieve: he crosses paths with an intriguing new character, teasing a potential new love interest.
While admiring the costumes backstage, Ted is caught whistling by a stage manager, who quickly warns him about the classic theatre superstition and how it brings ill luck. Sporting the new jeans gifted by the Lady Greyhounds, Ted strikes up a conversation about her craft.
She opens up about her inspiration, recalling a Shakespeare production she saw at 10 where she was mesmerised by how a balcony effortlessly transformed into a giant banquet table. Touched by her drive to "peek behind the curtain" and support the performers, Ted instantly sees a kindred spirit—even dubbing her a fellow theatre coach.
When asked who he was, Ted introduced himself and gently clarified that Jane’s wild stage accusations were just artistic licence. Before the stage manager could give her own name, a call over her walkie-talkie pulled her away—though she made sure to throw a slick "nice jeans" his way on the exit. Ted's awkward, out-of-context response ("22 young women bought them for me!") didn't derail the moment. Sparks were flying, the banter was locked in, and the connection showed real promise, especially after Ted later confessed to the team that he was finally ready to jump back into the dating pool.
So, who is this unnamed stage manager, and will she return later this season? While we wait to find out, let's take a closer look at Charlotte Riley, the actor bringing her to life.
Charlotte Riley, the 44-year-old English actor, writer, and wife of Tom Hardy, has nearly 50 film and television credits on IMDb. Outside of Ted Lasso, Apple TV subscribers may recognise her as Kat from Trying, and she’s also starred in Masters of the Universe, Peaky Blinders, Edge of Tomorrow, London Has Fallen, In the Heart of the Sea, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, The Peripheral, A Christmas Carol (2019), Wuthering Heights (2009), and more.
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