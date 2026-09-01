5 Ted Lasso–inspired rituals to deepen bonds with your inner circle

Ted Lasso, the show that many have come to love over these last few years, celebrates football in a way that talks much more about the people playing it than just the sport and its beauty. What may perhaps be the best quality of the show is its ability to bring its characters, who are often representative of real people off-screen and their struggles, joys, etc., together in a manner that binds them together for life. And that is a quality of the show that isn't much spoken about in the larger discourse around it.

With the show's fourth season now ongoing, what better way to highlight why one must watch it than by highlighting a couple of rituals and community/friendship-bonding practices that you can do with your best buds to strengthen your relationship? Here are some you can try out with them.