From darts to goldfish: How Ted Lasso’s most memorable moments teach us to be kinder

Over three season's of Ted Lasso, the hit Emmy Award-winning show from Apple TV, we've come to love the disarmingly empathetic titular character. To be kinder to others and one-self is among the most basic lessons we learn repatedly from Ted's action across the three season's of the show.
With the series now making a bubbly return to our screen with Season 4, viewers have now gotten the intial glimpse at what the football coach has been up to since he left Richmond FC in the season finale of Season 3. As the man's story progresses with each new episode we cannot help but recall some of the best moments from the series' past seasons when Ted proved to not just be an amazing coach but a better human being.
In what can be regarded as one of impactful and endearing moments from the series, Ted engages with with the show's antagonist Rupert in a game of darts at the local pub. Rupert's cocky attitude and a biased opinion towards Ted's identity as an American football coach in the Premier League form the base for his overconfidence. When Ted hits a bullseye to win the game, everyone at the pub including Rupert is shocked. Ted, while maintaining his composure, without inflating in ego simply references a Walt Whitman quote — "Be curious, not judgmental". The protagonist demonstrates that people's reason for underestimating another stems from a lack of curiosity to know more about them. Over a simple game of darts, Coach Ted wins over the entire pub's attendance swiftly.
As the team begins to treat and learn more about Ted as a coach, a sweet moment between the uber-talented forward Sam Obisanya and himself prepares Sam for an upcoming game, on the days leading to which, he is anxious and dwelling on his past mistakes. Ted noticing this pattern, advices him to "be a goldfish" as the species are known to have a 10-second memory. In doing so Ted enables a low-stakes environment within which players are taught to trust their process and learn from those moments rather that sitting on them.
In the show's first season, when Rebecca truly realises the potential ability of the team to become serious contenders in the league, under Ted's guidance, she is also made aware of the lives that are being impacted. When she confesses the truth about hiring Ted as a joke to sabotage the team to get back at her ex-husband Rupert to the coach himself. This confession is met with empathy. He addresses the fact that they share the combined unaddressed traumas from their respective marriages and that such traumas often result in toxic behaviours. This act solidifies Rebecca's support to Ted and changes the course for the entire club's administrative functioning and their results in match for the better.
Leaders often know that the best ideas can come from anywhere. In the show's earlier seasons, Nate, the man who begins as a kit man for the club, becomes one of the biggest analytical assets for it. Ted, upon witnessing some of his ideas for AFC Richmond's positional strategies immadiately gives him the platform to voice his ideas in front of the team.
When Sam decides to place a tape over the multinational conglomerate's logo on his jersey as a sign of protest against their actions in his country, Nigeria, Ted immediately backs the prodigy. It is not lost on Ted that the ethical values at the core of the theme define the actions that they collectively take on the pitch and beyond, making him a perfect leader in the pursuit of their league title.