From darts to goldfish: How Ted Lasso’s most memorable moments teach us to be kinder

Over three season's of Ted Lasso, the hit Emmy Award-winning show from Apple TV, we've come to love the disarmingly empathetic titular character. To be kinder to others and one-self is among the most basic lessons we learn repatedly from Ted's action across the three season's of the show.

With the series now making a bubbly return to our screen with Season 4, viewers have now gotten the intial glimpse at what the football coach has been up to since he left Richmond FC in the season finale of Season 3. As the man's story progresses with each new episode we cannot help but recall some of the best moments from the series' past seasons when Ted proved to not just be an amazing coach but a better human being.