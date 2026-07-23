Jason Sudeikis had initially refused Ted Lasso season 4 because "it made no sense"

Jason Sudeikis will be returning as the beloved football coach in Ted Lasso season 4. However, the actor had initially turned down the new season of the Apple TV show despite an attractive paycheque!

Jason Sudeikis says why he had turned down Ted Lasso season 4

Jason Sudeikis was getting paid a whopping $1 million for every Ted Lasso episode but still hesitated before getting on board for a fourth season. The American actor explained his decision in a recent interview and said that it had not made sense at first.