Jason Sudeikis had initially refused Ted Lasso season 4 because "it made no sense"

Jason Sudeikis will be returning as the beloved football coach in Ted Lasso season 4. However, the actor had initially turned down the new season of the Apple TV show despite an attractive paycheque!
Jason Sudeikis was getting paid a whopping $1 million for every Ted Lasso episode but still hesitated before getting on board for a fourth season. The American actor explained his decision in a recent interview and said that it had not made sense at first.
"That wasn’t a negotiation tactic. The story was told. Ted went home to be with his son. I wasn’t going to have Ted uproot their life to justify the money truck. It made no sense to me", Jason said.
The third season of the popular dramedy dropped in May 2023 and it saw Ted back in Kansas City with his son. While Jason felt the story could have ended there, he changed his mind because of the character.
"It is infectious to play a character who sees the best in people and isn’t mad at the world for all its foibles and bullies and shadows. It’s not like I'm Daniel Day-Lewis, but it was good to live in that — to have that coursing through your brain and your body all day. It still is", the actor said.
The heartwarming show also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster among others. The new season of Ted Lasso will stream on Apple TV August 5, 2026 onwards.