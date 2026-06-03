Jason Sudeikis says dating feels ‘daunting and overwhelming’ after splitting from Olivia Wilde

The Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudeikis, has revealed how difficult it is to date when one is a single parent. He also stated that finding someone special hasn’t been an easy task for him, especially after his split with Olivia Wilde. The 50-year-old actor talked about love, relationships, fatherhood and having kids on the June 2 episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast.
This conversation started when the hosts asked Jason about the possibility of him wanting to grow his family at any point in the future. He replied that he might be open to the idea depending on some conditions. “I would if, yeah, if I fell in love,” said the actor.
Jason Sudeikis, father of two (Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine) confirmed that he is still unmarried. When he was asked if he was indeed ‘a single man,’ his answer was positive, saying that being single had its pros and cons. He further added, “I like being in relation to people. I'm not at a point in my life where, you know, where it feels good or fulfilling to date numerous people all at once. Yeah, that feels daunting and overwhelming, especially with being a parent.”
It was quite evident that family continues to be his foremost priority. He further revealed that his next girlfriend will need to know that the kids will always come first. Jason also said, “There's also a new thing of anybody I'm dating that they are never number one on the call sheet, as the show biz saying would go, like the kids are.”
Jason Sudeikis continued saying, “Even probably more so than myself. And so then there's that little bit as you get older, you're like, ‘Oh God, I got to make sure my cup's full in order for other people to get the overflow.’ ”
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde initially came across each other at an Saturday Night Live finale party in May 2011. While recounting about their initial meeting in a prior interview Olivia said, “I thought, 'He won't be interested in me; I'm not a contender.” Jason and Olivia got engaged in 2013, when Jason Sudeikis proposed to her with a 1920s Parisian engagement ring. They stayed together for seven long years until 2020.
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