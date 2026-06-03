Jason Sudeikis says dating feels ‘daunting and overwhelming’ after splitting from Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis, father of two (Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine) confirmed that he is still unmarried. When he was asked if he was indeed ‘a single man,’ his answer was positive, saying that being single had its pros and cons. He further added, “I like being in relation to people. I'm not at a point in my life where, you know, where it feels good or fulfilling to date numerous people all at once. Yeah, that feels daunting and overwhelming, especially with being a parent.”

It was quite evident that family continues to be his foremost priority. He further revealed that his next girlfriend will need to know that the kids will always come first. Jason also said, “There's also a new thing of anybody I'm dating that they are never number one on the call sheet, as the show biz saying would go, like the kids are.”