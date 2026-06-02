Val Kilmer slammed by Conspiracy director Adam Marcus more than a year after actor’s death

Following his direction of Val in 1995’s Batman Forever, Joel Schumacher, in an interview in 1996, referred to the actor as ‘childish and impossible’ and even a ‘psychologically disturbed human being.’ Another director who would refuse to ever work with Kilmer again is John Frankenheimer, after The Island of Dr. Moreau.

Val Kilmer dealt with such accusations in a 2003 interview saying, “I’ve been careless about how I viewed my business. But I trust that the truth is the truth and a lie is a lie,” he said. He also defended himself against Frankenheimer’s remarks, saying, “Frankenheimer, bless him, he passed on, but he had a history of being mean about people.”

Val Kilmer passed away due to pneumonia on April 1, 2025. In a 2021 documentary he said, “I have behaved poorly. I have behaved bravely. I have behaved bizarrely to some. I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed. And I am blessed.”

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