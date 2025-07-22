Ted Lasso Season 4 begins filming, first look revealed

Ted Lasso and his football gang are back! Apple TV+ just announced the beginning of production for the Emmy-winning series' fourth season. The announcement video witnessed Jason Sudekis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham and Jeremy Swift sitting around in a cafe as a crew member yells "action!"
This new post on the Apple TV social media also gave viewers some context of which direction the new season will take the show towards. "We’re not in Richmond anymore, Ted Lasso Season 4 is now in production," read the description. Hinting at the shift in location of the story, this new clip suggests while some of the core cast members will return the focus might actually shift to Kansas City (Ted's hometown) in the US as opposed to the earlier setting of Richmond in UK.
The streaming service had earlier confirmed in a social media post during March that a Season 4 would indeed ensue. As per a popular media source, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudiekis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift and Brett Goldstein will return in their fan-favourite roles. The source also claims that Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) and Cristo Fernández (Danny Rojas) will return in their roles for a guest appearances.
The media source also highlights that the new cast memebers added for the forthcoming season includes Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern. As per another media source, the story will see Ted returning to Richmond to coach a women's football team. “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” reads the logline, as per the media source.