Ted Lasso Season 4 begins filming, first look revealed

The streaming service had earlier confirmed in a social media post during March that a Season 4 would indeed ensue. As per a popular media source, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudiekis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift and Brett Goldstein will return in their fan-favourite roles. The source also claims that Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) and Cristo Fernández (Danny Rojas) will return in their roles for a guest appearances.

The media source also highlights that the new cast memebers added for the forthcoming season includes Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern. As per another media source, the story will see Ted returning to Richmond to coach a women's football team. “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” reads the logline, as per the media source.