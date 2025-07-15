‘We are going to be filming’: Hannah Waddingham confirms Ted Lasso Season 4 production begins soon

However, with Hannah’s latest comments, those rumors were laid to rest, exciting the show’s loyal fanbase. Speaking at a red carpet event, Hannah playfully revealed, “We are going to be filming. And there’s going to be people in it. And. footballs.” She also hinted at a happier storyline for her character, Rebecca, suggesting viewers will “find [her] in a far happier place.”

The news comes after an earlier update from co-star Brett Goldstein, who portrays the grumpy but lovable Roy Kent. Goldstein had expressed his relief at the return of the show last month, saying he was “excited to have everyone back together.”

Though official plot information is still being kept under wraps, it has been broadly reported that Season 4 will find Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, moving to the role of coach for a women's football team. This development promises a new dynamic for the series while keeping its trademark charm and optimism intact.

The return of Ted Lasso has been comparatively dependent on the creative preparedness of Jason Sudeikis. With Hannah confirming a July start to filming, and news that principal cast members such as Sudeikis, Goldstein, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift are set to return, a late 2025 or early 2026 release date is looking increasingly plausible. The Emmy-winning series remains revered for its feel-good storylines and uplifting messaging, and fans are eagerly anticipating its ‘resurrection’ on Apple TV+.