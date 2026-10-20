KPop Demon Hunters singer EJAE marries Sam Kim in Seoul

The singer-songwriter EJAE, who sang Golden in KPop Demon Hunters, tied the knot with her partner Sam Kim in Seoul, South Korea. The two got married on October 17 at Stage 28, which is situated on the property of her maternal grandfather, the veteran actor Shin Young-kyun. Initially, the two were going to get married in November in California.

EJAE and Sam Kim’s wedding: Venue, outfits and celebrations

EJAE wore a specially-designed wedding gown made out of tulle by fashion designer Daniel Frankel during the ceremony. She accessorised her wedding dress with some jewellery that was a family heirloom belonging to her grandmother and mother. The ceremony was held in the garden of Stage 28, while the reception was conducted inside a greenhouse in the same venue.