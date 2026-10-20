KPop Demon Hunters singer EJAE marries Sam Kim in Seoul

The singer-songwriter EJAE, who sang Golden in KPop Demon Hunters, tied the knot with her partner Sam Kim in Seoul, South Korea. The two got married on October 17 at Stage 28, which is situated on the property of her maternal grandfather, the veteran actor Shin Young-kyun. Initially, the two were going to get married in November in California.
EJAE wore a specially-designed wedding gown made out of tulle by fashion designer Daniel Frankel during the ceremony. She accessorised her wedding dress with some jewellery that was a family heirloom belonging to her grandmother and mother. The ceremony was held in the garden of Stage 28, while the reception was conducted inside a greenhouse in the same venue.
The singer also donned an ensemble designed by Zac Posen and later went on to wear a mini dress from the designer Mila Nova. Music was an integral part of the occasion. The band After Eight performed songs personally selected by the couple, while guests delivered toasts in both Korean and English. A K-street-food booth served food to attendees.
Sam and EJAE first came to know each other in 2017 while working on a song. Music was a common interest that bonded the two of them professionally, and eventually this professional bond turned into a romantic one. It is reported that Sam had made his intentions clear towards EJAE. After a few years of dating, the two got engaged in June 2025.
Sam Kim is a music producer, composer, and computer programmer. Sam Kim’s connection with EJAE dates back to before EJAE shot to international fame through the animated movie. Kim Eun-jae, who goes by the name of EJAE, trained to be a K-pop idol since she was 11 years old under SM Entertainment. Later, she studied music at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.
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