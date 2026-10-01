KPop Demon Hunters 2 to get a wide theatrical release

Netflix is taking its biggest hit to the big screen. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said this week that KPop Demon Hunters 2 will get a wide theatrical release when it arrives, a notable shift for a company long associated with streaming-first movies.

KPop Demon Hunters 2: Netflix confirms theatrical release

Ted made the remarks on Wednesday at Bloomberg's Screentime event, while laying out how Netflix now decides which films play in theatres. Asked about the sequel, he said audiences should expect a "very broad theatrical release." The film is still expected in 2029.