KPop Demon Hunters 2 confirmed: Here's all you need to know

As per available news, KPop Demon Hunters 2 does not have a fixed release date, with 2029 being projected as the estimated release year. Fans in and outside India will have to wait for a confirmed date. The movie will most likely premiere on Netflix like the prequel.

The first film revolved around Huntrix, a fictional KPop trio who are on a mission to save the world with their music. Their music has some ethereal, secret powers that protects the world from demons. The blend of fantasy and music in an anime movie is a fresh concept that quickly attracted a wide range of fans.

The second film is just beginning to be developed but the KPop trio can be expected to return. In KPop Demon Hunters, the artists who gave voice to the character were, EJAE as Rumi, Audrey Nuna as Mira, and Rei Ami as Zoey.

Talking about what's next, maker Chris Appelhans had said, "We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve, and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together."