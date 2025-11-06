‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ confirmed for 2029 release; Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation reunite

The sequel, targeted for 2029, gives ample time to the studios for improving production quality and incorporating advanced animation technology. The franchise is also expected to continue its lead on showcasing Asian creative talent, with a voice actor cast representing global diversity.

The original KPop Demon Hunters followed a fictional K-pop girl group who live double lives as demon slayers. A unique blend of music, fantasy, and vibrant visuals, it gained international acclaim and a strong fan base. With KPop Demon Hunters 2, Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are expected to expand the world further by introducing new characters and diving deeper into the storyline connected to Korean pop culture and mythology.

Building on the excitement for KPop Demon Hunters' sequel, the fans were already speculating whether there would be any new songs and collaborations within the universe of the film. The announcement affirms the continuing development by Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation in global music-infused storytelling that bridges cultures through animation.