Cinema

‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ confirmed for 2029 release; Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation reunite

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation confirmed KPop Demon Hunters 2, which will release in 2029
Demon Hunter Season 2 is expected to be released by 2029. After Netflix, Sony also joins the venture.
Netflix & Sony Animation collaborates for KPop Demon Hunters 2 release
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

KPop Demon Hunters 2 has been officially announced, with Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation renewing their collaboration deal for the highly anticipated sequel. The confirmation of KPop Demon Hunters 2 in 2029 has excited fans the world over after the strong performance of its predecessor on streaming platforms. Production is reportedly set to start next year, but word has it that the animation team is already working on new arcs for the fan-favourite characters.

Sequel for KPop Demon Hunters to leverage global success

The first film became one of the most-watched animated titles on streaming in its debut year, gaining praise for its soundtrack and dynamic animation style. The creators have hinted that KPop Demon Hunters 2 will feature a larger musical component and a more ambitious visual design.The sequel, targeted for 2029, gives ample time to the studios for improving production quality and incorporating advanced animation technology. The franchise is also expected to continue its lead on showcasing Asian creative talent, with a voice actor cast representing global diversity.

The sequel, targeted for 2029, gives ample time to the studios for improving production quality and incorporating advanced animation technology. The franchise is also expected to continue its lead on showcasing Asian creative talent, with a voice actor cast representing global diversity.

The original KPop Demon Hunters followed a fictional K-pop girl group who live double lives as demon slayers. A unique blend of music, fantasy, and vibrant visuals, it gained international acclaim and a strong fan base. With KPop Demon Hunters 2, Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are expected to expand the world further by introducing new characters and diving deeper into the storyline connected to Korean pop culture and mythology.

Building on the excitement for KPop Demon Hunters' sequel, the fans were already speculating whether there would be any new songs and collaborations within the universe of the film. The announcement affirms the continuing development by Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation in global music-infused storytelling that bridges cultures through animation.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Demon Hunter Season 2 is expected to be released by 2029. After Netflix, Sony also joins the venture.
K-Pop: Demon Hunters joins first wave of Oscars Digital Screeners as awards season begin
Kpop Demon Hunters
demon hunters 2

Related Stories

No stories found.