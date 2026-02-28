K-Pop girl group Blackpink drops their third mini album Deadline

Blackpink's record label, YG Entertainment had released a statement before the release of Deadline which read, "Even amid the intense schedule of a large-scale world tour, the members devoted significant time and effort to perfecting this album. We are confident it is a body of work that encapsulates both the individual musical capabilities of the four members and their synergy as a team."



Ahead of releasing their third mini album, the group had shared the single Jump back in July, which marked their official comeback. Along with the release of the album, Blackpink also premiered the Go music album, which has already amassed millions of views.

The four members of the group, Jisoo, Jenny, Rosé, and Lisa, had been focussing on their solo careers since 2022 and released several hits during the time. One of the most notable being Rosé's superhit single APT, which she released in collaboration with Bruno Mars.

The rest three also released solo albums and projects, as Jisoo's EP, Amortage, Lisa's album Alter Ego and Jennie's debut solo work, Ruby came out in the meantime.

The group had reunited for the Deadline World Tour which began on July 5, 2025 at Seoul’s Goyang Stadium. The tour ended at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on January 26, 2026. Blackpink also made history in August, 2025 after they headlined a show at Wembley Stadium and became the first K-Pop girl group to do so at the venue.