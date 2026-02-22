BLACKPINK becomes first music group to get 100 million subscribers on YouTube

The group has four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé. Jisoo is known for her steady vocals.

Jennie on the other is both a rapper and singer and was the first member to release a solo song.

Rosé has a raw feeling in the way she sings, which gives the group’s songs depth. And Lisa is the main dancer and a rapper with a massive international fan following.

One reason for their success is how they use YouTube. Every comeback comes with a high-quality music video. The share behind-the-scenes clips, their dance practice videos, and solo projects which keep BLINKS engaged. Their videos regularly cross hundreds of millions, even billions, of views. And the numbers are not accidental. It's the result of careful planning, strong branding, and a loyal global fanbase.

The group started as four trainees with a debut single. But today, they are a global name and a record-breaking force in pop music. In ten years, the Korean girl group grew from being rookies in the Korean music industry to one of the biggest pop acts in the world.