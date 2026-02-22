BLACKPINK becomes first music group to get 100 million subscribers on YouTube

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK becomes the first ever music group to reach 100 million subscribers on YouTube. Many countries have less than 100 million population, but more than 100 million people chose to subscribe BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel.
Their story begins in 2016 under YG Entertainment, one of South Korea’s major music powerhouses. At the time, they were introduced as a four-member girl group with a strong, confident image. Their first songs, Boombayah and Whistle, were instant hits. Both the songs were catchy and loved by many worldwide. The group had a formula that worked out beautifully. Bold visuals, minimal but impactful releases, and a sound that fused hip-hop swagger with pop precision. While many groups flood the market, BLACKPINK built their empire on scarcity.
The group has four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé. Jisoo is known for her steady vocals.
Jennie on the other is both a rapper and singer and was the first member to release a solo song.
Rosé has a raw feeling in the way she sings, which gives the group’s songs depth. And Lisa is the main dancer and a rapper with a massive international fan following.
One reason for their success is how they use YouTube. Every comeback comes with a high-quality music video. The share behind-the-scenes clips, their dance practice videos, and solo projects which keep BLINKS engaged. Their videos regularly cross hundreds of millions, even billions, of views. And the numbers are not accidental. It's the result of careful planning, strong branding, and a loyal global fanbase.
The group started as four trainees with a debut single. But today, they are a global name and a record-breaking force in pop music. In ten years, the Korean girl group grew from being rookies in the Korean music industry to one of the biggest pop acts in the world.
