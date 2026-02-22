Why is Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy trending?

If your social media timeline has been flooded with videos of a charming rapper effortlessly moving between Haryanvi and Hindi, then you have already come across Yung Sammy. The Nigerian-born, Delhi-bred rapper, whose real name is Samuel Morrison, is the latest sensation in the reality show The 50.
Samuel is trending for all the right reasons: a combination of natural talent, a cool head in a heated situation, and a dash of high-profile celebrity endorsement. Here is why the internet is obsessed with him.
The main reason Samuel has been trending on the internet is due to a controversial incident involving another contestant, Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary. In a recent episode of The 50, Sapna made a string of derogatory comments about Samuel’s skin tone, even asking if she would “turn dark” like him when standing in the sun.
Samuel’s riposte was a class act in itself. Rather than fanning the flames of controversy, he calmly addressed the comment, earning him much-needed respect and a barrage of supportive hashtags. Fans have taken to social media to congratulate him on his composure, turning the unfortunate incident into a viral conversation about inclusivity in Indian entertainment.
It’s not only the fans who have been paying attention. Television legend Nia Sharma recently sparked a frenzy on the internet when she publicly announced that she is a fan. In a particular episode where the male contestants had to perform, Samuel took to the stage with his song The Intro.
Nia was clearly taken aback, saying that he is a "desi ladka" and that she was delighted to meet him, even though she had never met her idols 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg before. "I’m so glad I got to meet you. This is such a special moment for me," she told the rapper.
Global milestones
Beyond the controversies of reality television, Samuel's professional success also keeps him in the news. He currently has more than 800,000 monthly listeners. His songs have been included on the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack. The artist has performed on elite global platforms such as Fire in the Booth and On the Radar.
By combining the toughness of Nigerian upbringing with the heart of Delhi’s roads, Samuel is showing that he is not only a contestant on the reality television show but a phenomenon in his own right.