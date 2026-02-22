Why is Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy trending?

It’s not only the fans who have been paying attention. Television legend Nia Sharma recently sparked a frenzy on the internet when she publicly announced that she is a fan. In a particular episode where the male contestants had to perform, Samuel took to the stage with his song The Intro.

Nia was clearly taken aback, saying that he is a "desi ladka" and that she was delighted to meet him, even though she had never met her idols 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg before. "I’m so glad I got to meet you. This is such a special moment for me," she told the rapper.

Global milestones

Beyond the controversies of reality television, Samuel's professional success also keeps him in the news. He currently has more than 800,000 monthly listeners. His songs have been included on the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack. The artist has performed on elite global platforms such as Fire in the Booth and On the Radar.

By combining the toughness of Nigerian upbringing with the heart of Delhi’s roads, Samuel is showing that he is not only a contestant on the reality television show but a phenomenon in his own right.