A daughter’s textile ode and visions of Benaras

Common Threads Studio presented Tribute to My Father and Benaras by textile artist Kalyani Pramod at Lalit Kala Akademi, Thousand Lights, on February 14. The exhibition was formally inaugurated by filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who spent time viewing the works and interacting briefly with the artist.

Remembering TS Nagarajan through cloth and craft

The evening saw a strong turnout from Chennai’s art fraternity, cultural patrons and members of the city’s social circuit. Guests moved between the displays with measured attention, pausing to observe the detailing in the textiles and discuss the personal narratives woven into each piece. Many were seen in conversation with the artist, reflecting on the emotional undercurrents of Tribute to My Father, which honours the legacy of photojournalist T. S. Nagarajan.

Alongside it, Benaras drew viewers into textured interpretations inspired by childhood memories of the sacred city. The layered surfaces and muted palettes prompted quiet contemplation, with several attendees noting the balance between intimacy and restraint in the works.

The atmosphere remained warm and engaged throughout the evening, with discussions on material, memory and artistic process continuing well after the formal inauguration.